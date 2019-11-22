AUSNZ Food Authority

Products being recalled

Udder Delights Adelaide Hills Brie 200g

Udder Delights Adelaide Hills Camembert 200g

Udder Delights Adelaide Hills Double Cream Brie 200g

Udder Delights Adelaide Hills Ash Brie 200g

Cremeux Provincial Cheese Brie 200g

Cremeux Provincial Cheese Camembert 200g

Cremeux Provincial Cheese Double Brie 200g

Divine Dairy Organic Brie 200g

Divine Dairy Organic Double Cream Brie 200g

Eureka Camembert 200g

Shale Point Double Cream Camembert 200g

The cheesemaker addressed the issue in a Facebook post on their page.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Udder Delights is doing its first voluntary recall since we began 20 years ago,” said Udder Delights Australia Chief Executive Sheree Sullivan. “Our internal routine microbial testing found low levels of E.coli in some of our white mould 200g cheeses. SA Health has no evidence that the form of E.coli present is dangerous but, regardless, the safety of our customers is number one and we have decided to voluntarily recall the products.”

“We are banding together as a team to respond quickly and resolve the issue, and words cannot truly describe how sorry we are for the disruption we’re causing our customers” said Ms Sullivan.

They have best before dates between January 29, 2020, and February 5, 2020. If you have one of these items, return them to the place of purchase or dispose of immediately.

