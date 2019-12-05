Photography Chris L Jones

Bi-fold doors

You can transform your home by connecting your living spaces to an under-used outdoor area – just knock out a window and install a set of bi-fold doors. You’ll flood your interior with light and make the area feel more spacious, while the new door will make entertaining so much easier.

Photography Chris L Jones

Mini boat

There is nothing quite like working with wood. Its natural beauty and the uniqueness of each piece let you make some truly wonderful creations. Elise’s sailboats are the perfect inspiration to set you on your way.

Photography Chris L Jones

Duck toy

Ditch the plastic fantastic and go old school with a handcrafted timber push toy. You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to turn a piece of pine into a one-of-a-kind plaything.

Photography Sue Ferris

Egg planter

This standard orb-shaped planter has been modified to give the impression of a cracked egg with a variety of arrangements tumbling down the sides instead of the broken yolk. The result is so much prettier!

