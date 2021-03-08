Straight from the get go bulbs are primed to flower when you plant them and it’s so exciting when they finally burst up and out of the soil.

With over 3000 registered varieties of tulips, it's hard to believe these vivid blooms were once so sought-after they were considered more valuable than property!

Now, they are not only accessible, but they are an affordable bulb to pick up and add to your garden bed. With strong stems and vibrant colours, you can't go wrong with tulips.

When it comes to planting and growing, a common mistake is to plant cool-climate bulbs too early, when the soil is still too warm so here’s an easy to remember guide to growing them.