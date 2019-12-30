After analysing the Tripadvisor website’s 250,000 bookable tours and activites, Tripadvisor crunched the numbers and identified the top 10 most booked tourist attractions of 2019.

Unfortunately, not one Australian tourist attraction or destination made the list, while Europe laid claim to seven of the top 10, and the Colosseum in Rome took out first place. Check out the full list below.

The winner of 2019: Colosseum, Rome, Italy Getty

The top 10 most popular attractions in the world 2019

10. Piazza San Marco, Venice, Italy

9. Skydeck Chicago, Chicago, US

8. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. French Quarter, New Orleans, US

6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

4. Statue of Liberty, New York City, US

3. Vatican Museums, Vatican City

2. Louvre Museum, Paris, France

1. Colosseum, Rome, Italy

