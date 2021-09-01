Apparently, the wooden spoon absorbs some of the heat from the water but also breaks the surface tension of the bubbles.

This isn't the only saucepan trick we have up our sleeves. We recently discovered what the hole in the end of your pot is really for. While slaving over a hot stove, it's hard to know where to put your wooden spoon down.

Regardless of whether you place it on a plate or the bench, something is going to get dirty. Thankfully, the hole in the handle isn't just for hanging your pot and your spoon will fit perfectly!

