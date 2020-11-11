However, this Airbnb in Texas takes unique to a whole new level with a Toy Story theme.

“Your Toy Story Experience is here!! Welcome to a next level vacation home brought to by My Experience Matters,” the ad reads.

Fans of the blockbuster movie franchise will delight in the themed rooms, referencing different characters and events.

The quirky home pays homage to the film with a recreation of Andy’s room, featuring the iconic cloud wallpaper and familiar quilt cover.

Giant murals of the characters abound throughout, and a giant etch-a-sketch looms above the fireplace.

The etch-a-sketch is most memorably used by Buzz and the gang to plot out the rescue of Woody in the second film.

The home owners went to infinity and beyond with decorative blue LED lights to evoke outer space in an alien-themed room, with giant neon quotes adorning the walls.

Along with these decorative quirks, the house goes a step further with colour-coded furniture and dinnerware.

With international travel hopefully resuming soon, a night's stay in this house might not be far off.

Prices start from $274 a night and include full use of the property.

