Starting a vegetable garden is a rewarding project, and after spending some time learning the ins and outs of what to grow, they’re pretty easy to manage.

A veggie garden allows you to grow fresh, organic food in your own backyard for a much lower price. However, it might be too good to be true.

A new study shows that about a fifth of Australian vegetable gardens is likely to produce food that contains dangerous levels of toxic lead.

Led by experts at Macquarie University and published in the Environment International journal, the study analysed 17,256 garden soils from 3609 homes across the country for toxic trace metal contamination. Researchers revealed the results were “sobering” as 35 per cent of Australian homes were found to be at risk of contamination.

“The results show 35% of homes, particularly those that are older, painted, and located in inner cities having soils above the Australian residential guideline (300 mg/kg) for the neurotoxic trace metal lead,” the study read.