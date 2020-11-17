Camptoo (the Airbnb of motor homes) has revealed the top 6 spots people have been visiting in the last 100 days – and the list has some surprises.

Get your bucket list ready!

1. Byron Bay, NSW

Unsurprisingly Byron Bay takes the top spot as no Australia travel list is complete without this coastal destination.

2. Sunshine Coast, QLD

White beaches, lush rainforests, and fresh local food are a few of the things that await you in the Sunshine Coast. While you'er there stop in at the iconic Australia Zoo – home of the Crocodile Hunter and fam.

3. Esperance, WA

This lovely town sits on the south coast of Western Australia and is a beach lover’s dream. Make sure you stop in at the pink Lake Hillier for a quick picture and picnic.

4. Cairns, QLD

Tick scuba diving off your bucket list when you visit this tropical town in Far North Queensland. Known as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, there’s a reason this place is a tourist hot spot!

5. Monkey Mia, WA

This town is 900km north of Perth, WA but is worth the extra miles to see the bottlenose dolphins that are known to swim close to shore.

6. Echuca, VIC

This historic Victorian town is nestled along the Murray River and is a popular spot for Melburnians looking for a change of scenery. Pay a visit to the former post office and clock tower that have been standing since 1870!

