Even with all the dishwashing hacks in the world, your efforts will amount to nothing without a good detergent. And according to experts, tablets are the top choice!

Consumer advocacy group Choice put them to the test and narrowed down its list of the top performers.

Choice rated the dishwasher tablets on effectiveness, cost and ethical standards, which ranged from A to F.

The top spot went to Earth Choice Dish Tablets, which scored 78 per cent overall and also came in at the cheapest at $16.20 a box. It comes in at $0.39 per wash and it scored a B in its ethical rating.

Tied for top spot was Finish Powerball Quantum Ultimate Pro Lemon Sparkle, which scored 78 per cent and retails for $32, coming in at $1 per wash. Not only is it the more expensive winner, but it also scored lower on the ethical barometer with a C.

Of the full list, only one - Ecostore Dishwasher tablets - scored an A for ethical standards.

Top Performing Dishwasher Tablets

Earth Choice Dish Tablets (78%)

Finish Powerball Quantum Ultimate Pro Lemon Sparkle (78%)

EcoStore Dishwasher Tablets (77%)

Finish Powerball Quantum Ultimate Pro Baking Soda (77%)

Koh Dishwashing Tablets (76%)

Finish Powerball 0 Percent (75%)

Finish Powerball Quantum Ultimate Powerful Clean & Shine Lemon Sparkle (75%)

Switching from powder to tablets not only results in squeaky clean dishes but makes pre-rinsing obsolete and can save up to 40 litres of water per load. Pre-rinsing can also trick the dishwasher into running a lighter clean, resulting in dirty plates.

