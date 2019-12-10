BHG's top picks
- Travel Switzerland by Scenic Rail
- Go glamping in the Kimberley
- See Thailand’s floating pagodas in Lampang Province
- Climb an active volcano in Vanuatu
- Drive the Wales Way in Britain
- Dive the Great Barrier Reef
- Enjoy the beaches in Boracay, The Philippines
- Watch the sun rise over Angkor Wat in Cambodia
- Go on safari in Sri Lanka
- Visit Yosemite National Park in the USA
- Go on a historic London pub crawl in England
- Swim with whale sharks in Mexico
- Channel your inner archaeologist and visit Petra in Jordan
- Go caving in Mayan ruins in Belize
- Sail on a gulet in Turkey
- Learn local traditions in Japan
- Visit Galway in Ireland
- Take a design cruise in Chicago, USA
- Follow the Silk Road route from China to Turkey on the Mediterranean Sea
- Visit the largest dark sky reserve in the world in New Zealand
You can see the whole list, and access travel guides, HERE.
You might also like: