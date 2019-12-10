Flight Centre is one of Australia’s leading travel retailers, and every year the organisation surveys travel industry partners and analyses the most popular destinations and experiences to create The Wow List of the 50 must-have travel experiences in the new year and beyond.

The list aims to inspire travel, discovery and adventure, and serves as an excellent starting point for anyone desperate to fulfil their wanderlust.

The top 50 experiences aren’t presented in order of ‘must-have’ experiences, as all are amazing, but we’ve selected our top 20 favourites.