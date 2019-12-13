Dogs are a wonderful addition to any family. Whether you adopt a senior or a puppy, you can rest assured that your canine companion will be a loyal friend for life.

In fact, dogs are the most popular pet in Australia, with 38% of all Australian households owning at least one four-legged barking bestie, according to the RSPCA.

This year, Google has analysed search data to identify the top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2019, and the results may surprise you.