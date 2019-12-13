Dogs are a wonderful addition to any family. Whether you adopt a senior or a puppy, you can rest assured that your canine companion will be a loyal friend for life.
In fact, dogs are the most popular pet in Australia, with 38% of all Australian households owning at least one four-legged barking bestie, according to the RSPCA.
This year, Google has analysed search data to identify the top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2019, and the results may surprise you.
While trendy breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs, labradoodles and other similar sorts may be the first to come to mind when thinking in terms of popularity, the answer is much more traditional.
Check out the list – in order of popularity – below.
- Golden Retriever
- Poodle
- Australian Shepherd
- Rottweiler
- Doberman Pinscher
- Cane Corso
- Mallinois (Belgian Shepherd)
- Bernese Mountain Dog
- Great Pyrenees
- English Cocker Spaniel
