Getty

3 things you should never do at a house inspection

1. “One thing buyers should always remember is that the home is usually lived in, and it’s nice to be respectful to the space,” says Emma. “You should never go through drawers or someone’s personal space.”

2. “It is never polite to use the bathroom while at an open for inspection.”

3. “As a buyer, it’s never polite to refuse to leave your name and number. As agents, we ask for this information as we need to know who is viewing the home for security reasons,” says Emma. “Additionally, the more info you leave us with allows us to help the buyer with their search.”

Who knew inspectors were rifling through drawers and using the amenities?