Jasmine has been known to improve the quality of sleep through its gentle fragrance, which has been proven to decrease the time taken to fall asleep. Choose a place for your jasmine that gets no more than 4 hours of direct sunlight, and water once the soil has dried out.

Lavender

Similar to jasmine, the National Sleep Foundation, says smelling lavender has been shown to decrease heart rate and blood pressure, “potentially putting you in a more relaxed state.” Lavender requires full sun and well-drained soil.

Snake plant

A popular indoor plant, the snake plant came in as one the top best air-filtering house plants, according to NASA. The great thing about snake plants is they emit oxygen during the nighttime, helping to keep the air in your bedroom clean.

Peace Lily

To really get good quality shut-eye, it's important to strike the right balance of humidity in the air. If the air in your bedroom is dry, introducing a peace lily to your bedside will increase the humidity by up to 5%. This also means less dry skin and hair! The best part? Peace lilies are pretty fuss-free and require little watering and light.

Aloe Vera

With its ability to purify the air, heal sunburn, reduce dry skin and ease cuts and bites, aloe vera is something of a godsend. Choose a spot that gets lots of light and water generously once every two weeks, once the soil has dried.