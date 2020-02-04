According to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) last year, thousands of Aussies were collectively scammed out of around $149 million dollars due to a fake MyGov page – and the scam is now harder than ever to spot.

This sophisticated tax scam works like this: An unsuspecting victim is sent a text message urging them to change their banking details on their MyGov account, using a provided link.

ATO

The link then takes the victim to a fake MyGov website – which looks scarily identical to the legitimate website – where the victim then logs in and reveals private and sensitive person and financial details to the fraudsters.

The scam is one of the most commonly reported issues to the ACCC, with more than 25,000 cases reported in 2019.

A similar scam has also been doing the rounds in January 2020, with victims receiving text messages that appear to be from the Australian Taxation Office claiming they have more money to claim on their tax refund. Victims are then urged to click on a supplied link and provide personal and banking details – but this is a scam.

The Australian Taxation Office reports that the ATO will never send an email or SMS asking you to access online services via a hyperlink, and that all online management of tax affairs should be carried out in ATO online services accessed through a genuine myGov account. Which can be accessed via my.gov.au.

If you want to make accessing your myGov account more secure, choose to receive a security code via SMS whenever you log in. And when in doubt, call the organization yourself the check the legitimacy of a text message or email.

