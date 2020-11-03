We wear flimsy paper hats, read dodgy Dad jokes, and get excited about the plastic whistle we find inside the cardboard tube.

But can you imagine discovering a sterling silver honey drizzler inside your cracker? Or a silk scarf?

Spend £1,000 (AUD$1,832) at London’s Fortnum & Mason and you’ll get exactly that.

The Mayfair department store is renowned for its luxury Christmas crackers, and this year is no exception with the appropriately titled ‘Magestic Cracker’.

The set of six handmade crackers are filled with ‘entertaining scrolls’ along with luxury gifts including a Barbour handkerchief pack, an Alex Monroe bracelet with Fortnum's bee charm and Ettinger leather cardholder.

You would certainly expect to get a (big) bang for your buck on Christmas day.

