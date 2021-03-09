1. Smell
People often become immune to the smell of their own home, but it's the first thing your guests notice. To make your home smell amazing, light some candles or boil some water with orange or lemon peels before your guests are due to arrive.
2. Clutter
It doesn't take long for piles old magazines and papers to become part of the furniture. Although you no longer notice these, your guests will. Do a quick sweep of anything out of place, moving any clutter out of plain sight.
3. The bathroom
There’s nothing worse than washing your hands at a friend's place and the only towel available for drying is the one they use after a shower. Make sure there’s a clean hand towel in the bathroom, light a candle and top up the toilet paper.
4. Lighting
The right lighting is vital when entertaining guests. Either dim or turn off overhead lights. Use table lamps and candles to create a flattering glow.