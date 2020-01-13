The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet reduces carbs in your daily food intake to encourage weight loss by putting the body into a state of ketosis, whereby the body has to burn fat – rather than sugar – for energy.

The Keto Diet was rated the worst in the US News and World Report 2020 diet roundup, coming in at last place in a list of 35 other eating plans.

Getty

The Keto Diet is considered a ‘fad diet’ as it is highly restrictive and generally hard to sustain over a long period of time. Furthermore, the diet received poor ratings for things such as diabetes health, heart health and sustainable weight loss.

However, nutritionist and HIVITA Health & Beauty Ambassador Jacqueline Alwill explains that weight loss is generally governed by how many calories you consume versus how many you burn.

“If your calorie intake is less than caloric expenditure, you will lose weight regardless of the ratio of macronutrients. I believe that when it comes to weight loss, the keto diet places too much importance on fats consumed rather than overall nutrition.”

Looking for a healthy eating plan? Why not check out the list of the best diets of 2020?

You might also like:

The truth about diet trends

A low carb diet can reduce your lifespan