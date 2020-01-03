BOYS
- Kingmessiah
- Yugo
- Cub
- Axis
- Manson
- Pinches
- Xxayvier
- Cletus
- Danger
- Stylez
GIRLS
- Shy
- Mattel
- Cyncere
- Chardonnay
- Kahleesi
- Starlet
- Blaykelee
- Any
- Vegas
- Pansy
What do you think? Are these really the worst names of 2019?
While we’ve seen many ‘best of’ lists over the Christmas holidays, online parenting resource Parents.com have revealed a ‘worst of’ list - what they believe are the worst baby names of 2019.
The editors of Parents.com picked 20 boys and girls names that they saw throughout 2019, that were strange, different and unusual.
