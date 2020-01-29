The Wiggles ‘Here to Help’ educational series of eight books has been especially designed for families. This series provides a framework for grown-ups to discuss some important everyday lessons with their little ones, including; road safety, healthy eating and understanding feelings.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said the books are designed to engage young readers.

“When other family members become involved or encourage the reading experience it can lead to a very positive, worthwhile, bonding moment,” Anthony said.

Meredith Drake, BIG W’s Category Manager for Books says reading helps the books help parents and children bond.

“We want all children and parents to know the joy of reading together and reap the benefits of this precious time with one another,” she said.

Parents and kids can pick up the free books as they’re released weekly in-store from January 30.

Big W will be releasing one free book a week from January 30.