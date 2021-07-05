From fantales to chomps, coming home to one of these iconic milk bar treats after a day at school was always a highlight. And even though some retro picks - like Bertie Bettle - have been taken off shelves, one treat that has outlasted them all is Chupa Chups.

No need to depend on nostalgia when it comes to lolly pops, the confectionary brand has been around since the '50s and is still favourite among Aussie kids.

While most people think of the iconic flavours when they think of Chupa Chups, one detail you might have noticed is the tiny hole that appears at the end. If you've ever wondered why it's there, here's your answer.