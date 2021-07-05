Why is there a hole at the end of your Chupa Chups stick?
Well, there are two reasons (which will most certainly calm that curiosity).
First of all, it's to make sure the candy is fastened properly (both inside and out) and secondly, it's to prevent little kids or overzealous adults from choking on the stick long after the sweet has been eaten.
Who would've known it wasn't for the whistle?
You may also like
A $3 block of ALDI chocolate rated Australia's best by consumers
You can now get Peppermint Crisp-flavoured milk