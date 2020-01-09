One of the best ways to ensure you get plenty of bang for your buck is by buying property in up-and-coming suburbs. This way, the value of your property will continue to climb as the area develops – and you’ll be able to climb to a higher rung on the property ladder later on.

Fortunately, the data experts at realestate.com.au have analysed the numbers and identified several potential property hotspots that show signs of properties increasing in value over the next 12 months. These are the suburbs you should check out in 2020 if you plan to buy property.

Getty

Up and coming suburbs in 2020

Lathlain, Western Australia

West Moonah, Tasmania

Griffith, Australian Capital Territory

Wanguri, Northern Territory

Thornbury, Victoria

Quakers Hill, New South Wales

Camp Hill, Queensland

Salisbury heights, South Australia

