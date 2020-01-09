One of the best ways to ensure you get plenty of bang for your buck is by buying property in up-and-coming suburbs. This way, the value of your property will continue to climb as the area develops – and you’ll be able to climb to a higher rung on the property ladder later on.
Fortunately, the data experts at realestate.com.au have analysed the numbers and identified several potential property hotspots that show signs of properties increasing in value over the next 12 months. These are the suburbs you should check out in 2020 if you plan to buy property.
Up and coming suburbs in 2020
- Lathlain, Western Australia
- West Moonah, Tasmania
- Griffith, Australian Capital Territory
- Wanguri, Northern Territory
- Thornbury, Victoria
- Quakers Hill, New South Wales
- Camp Hill, Queensland
- Salisbury heights, South Australia
