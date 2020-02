Getty

The heart-shaped succulent has vine-like tendrils, but the large individual waxy leaves can be potted as individual plants, and they make the sweetest gift.

Hoyas are easy to maintain. Keep them happy on a sunny shelf or window sill, and water every two or three weeks.

Want to get your hands on one for Valentine’s Day? Get in touch with Little Leaf Co or Ivy Muse.

