There are few things more daunting than buying your first property. For many people, being able to do so has taken years of scrimping and saving every spare dollar to pull together a deposit – followed by hours of suburb and property market research.

Taking the first step into the real estate market is no small feat, and you want to be sure you’re carrying out all aspect of your property purchase correctly.

With that in mind, we spoke to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Head Auctioneer, Emma Brown-Garrett.