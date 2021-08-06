There are two types of people in this world.

There are those who neatly fold their sheets (even the fitted ones!) and towels, and have the type of linen cupboard that would look perfectly at home on the cover of a home decorating magazine.

And then there are those who try to avoid opening their linen cupboards, but to stuff in a hastily rolled up bundle of sheets and slam the door shut before the avalanche of scrunched up and shoved in linen inevitably rains down.

