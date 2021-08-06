Sheet sets can take up quite a bit of room, by the time you have the fitted sheet, the top sheet, and multiple pillowcases all stack on top of each other.
In order to make it a bit more compact, all you need to do in place the fitted sheet, flat sheet, and extra pillowcase (neatly folded, of course) into the remaining pillowcase.
Not only does it keep it all compact and tidy looking in the cupboard, but it makes it easier when it’s sheet-changing day. All you need to do is grab the one bundle, rather than searching through the cupboard to find the correct pillowcases.
It’s especially useful if you have different sheet sizes in the same colour, so they don’t get mixed up.
This article originally appeared on Starts at 60.