The report, completed by Rabobank, explains that production volumes are down across the board for the 2019/20 growing season, with poor winter crops, cotton production slashed and meat and dairy reduced due to falling herd numbers, which means the cost of these items may rise.

Getty

The report predicts that:

Wheat prices will rise by up to 4%

Milk may experience a slight increase

A low supply of beef I set to increase prices

Lamb prices may fall slightly

The price of sugar may rise

The demand for fresh fruit and vegetables remain strong, but prices may increase to reflect demand

Shopping for fresh food staples may soon rise, so it pays to shop around to ensure you’re getting the best price this year.

You might also like:

10 cheap and healthy foods that won't break the bank