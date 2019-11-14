History of Gift Giving

Most children around the world believe in a Christmas gift giver, from Christkind in Germany and the Wise Men in Spain, to St Nicholas, Santa Claus or Father Christmas in other parts of the world. But one of the main reasons gifts are given at Christmas comes down to an old Christian belief in the gifts given to Jesus by the Wise Men.

When are gifts traditionally opened?

The custom of exchanging and opening gifts occurs at different times within the festive period, depending on where you live. In the Netherlands, Children may open gifts on St Nicholas Eve, December 5th. Children in some European countries, such as Germany and Belgium, may open gifts on St Nicholas Day, December 6th. For most children in the United States of America, Australia and the United Kingdom, gifts are opened on Christmas Day. In other parts of the world, children may open gifts at the end of the Epiphany.

What time should gifts be opened on Christmas Day?

However, an article published by Tatler magazine reveals that opening gifts before breakfast is a ‘vulgar and unbridled’ behaviour.

The iconic publication insists that it is more acceptable to wait until the gap between morning church service and Christmas lunch before getting into the gifts.

Our opinion

When gifts are opened is entirely up to your family traditions. Be it Christmas Eve, early Christmas morning, or in the afternoon when everyone is present – take your cue from the family you’re with!

What does your family do?

