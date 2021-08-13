After spending years at the helm of some of the most regarded interiors magazines in the country, as well as hosting some of Australia's most popular TV shows, Neale has taken a leaf out of mate Darren Palmer's book, creating a range of well-designed, affordable and contemporary homewares.

“My collection offers the opportunity to create an individual look without the big price tag,” he says.

Bed linen, throws, cushions, towels, and decor items, the collection provides many opportunities to pick, choose and personalise, creating layers of luxury and texture in your home. With a focus on eco-friendly investments, rather than trends, these staples form the perfect foundation no matter what your interior style.

Residing on the stunning NSW South Coast, Neale was inspired by the colours of our gorgeous landscapes, and as such you'll find tones reminiscent of wattle, desert, granite, pink salt, moss green and burrow forming the base palette.

"It’s a relaxed take on luxury inspired by the colours of our amazing landscape and my own travels. The collection is as perfect for city living as it is for the country or the coast!”

Looking to get your hands on the range? You can explore the very first VIP sneak peek at MyHouse.