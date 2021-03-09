1. They take their shoes off at the door

You’ll cut back on mopping and vacuuming as soon as you get into this habit. Leave a basket by the door for visitors to pop their shoes in.

2. They make the bed

Many people attribute their success to the fact that they make their bed first thing in the morning. This gives them a sense of accomplishment and achievement, giving them the energy for more challenging chores.

3. They clean the bathroom sink

Get into the habit of wiping down the bathroom sink every time you use it. Keep a stack of cleaning cloths, or biodegradable paper towels, near the sink for this purpose. Your sink will always look presentable – with no blobs of toothpaste!

4. They give their shower a quick clean

Keep a squeegee inside your shower so you can give it a quick wipe down before you get up. This will keep the glass looking clean and will prevent soap scum from building up.

5. They clean as they go

Avoid a big mess in your kitchen at the end of the day by washing the dishes and wiping down the counter while you cook. All you’ll need to do after dinner is stack the dishwasher.

6. They give the toilet a swish

After using the toilet for the last time each day, give it a quick swish around the bowl with the toilet brush.

7. They dust before bed

Before you go to bed, grab a microfibre cloth. Wipe down the surfaces as you move through the house to get to your bedroom. This will prevent dust from building up.

8. Hang up your clothes

Avoid that big pile of clothes at the end of the week by hanging up your clean clothes before going to bed.