Fortunately, lastminute.com have done the research and identified which airlines are the best to fly with as a family and for children. The online travel agent assessed each airline on its amenities and extra offerings made available to travelling families for both long and short haul flights, such as priority boarding, baggage allowances, onboard entertainment options, seat comfort, food, average delays and onboard WiFi. They were then ranked accordingly.

Etihad Airways took out the top spot as the best family-friendly airlines, with extra points for seat comfort providing the most legroom and the widest seats– perfect for travelling with a baby-in-tow, followed closely by Air Canada and Qatar Airways.

Top 10 airlines for families

Etihad Airlines Air Canada Qatar Airlines United Airlines Aer Lingus TAP Air Portugal American Airlines British Airways Oman Air Turkish Airlines

