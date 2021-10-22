Tonight, Melissa visits the Tesselaar Tulip Festival, without the crowds, to check out the amazing wonderland of spring flowering colour. The superstars of the show are the tulips, aka the queen of bulbs! With 25 acres of flower fields – over 6000 cultivars – and almost a million tulips, even the Dutch would be jealous. You’ll be amazed by their beauty and just how tough these romantic flowers are. But don’t worry, Melissa will also give you tips on growing your own, so you too can take a tiptoe through the tulips!

