Tonight, Joh visits a home that sounds alien, looks like magic, but is really a product of incredible engineering. The home exudes the relaxing ambience of a country retreat or seaside holiday home, while contributing a visually striking, sculptural presence within the streetscape. And with a cantilevered first floor, curved concrete wall, a clear span suspended floor and even an internal pond, this house certainly fits the moniker of an amazing home.

For more information, go to www.bojansimicarchitecture.com.au

