Sadly, washing machines can be a little tough on the structure of sneakers, so many hesitate to pop their precious kicks into the drum. However, there is now an invention that you can use that will both protect your sneakers and clean them, while in the washing machine.
The Teletrogy Laundry Shoe Wash Bag is a strange-looking creation that is full of fluffy fibres that will buff your shoes while stopping them from banging around in the wash. The product is available from Amazon and will set you back around $58 – but they’re currently sold out, so you’ll have to add your name to the waiting list if you want to get your hands on this nifty little laundry accessory.
How to use Teletrogy Laundry Shoe Wash Bag
- Remove the insole of your sneaker and insert the supplied shoe trees
- Put the sneakers into the shoe laundry bag and close the zipper
- Put it all into the washing machine for a cycle
- Take out the show and dry both shoe and the laundry bag
Would you give this contraption a go?
You might also like:
6 hacks to make your white shoes look new again