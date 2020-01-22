In this episode we visit the western United States, home of iconic cities, canyons and cowboys. Julia and Ben both love this destination, from Nevada to New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona, with its wild west past and contemporary charm. Julia can’t get enough of the Native American culture and Ben recalls an epic road trip. They’re joined by Celina Sinclair of the Utah Office of Tourism who guides us through this beautiful state, including ‘The Mighty Five’ national parks, Salt Lake City and famous film locations! Bethany Drysdale of Travel Nevada takes us out of Las Vegas and from neon to nature in The Silver State. Then KJ Howe of Vegas Valley Winery talks the history of wine in the west and what’s happening right now in the scene.

