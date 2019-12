In this episode we visit Vietnam, home of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and banh mi. Julia and Ben wax lyrical about this vibrant destination. They're joined by Diane Lee an Aussie expat who gives an insight into living in Vietnam, while chef and TV host Luke Nguyen, who has a new show on SBS, takes us on a culinary tour of the country. And Eddie McDougall of The Flying Winemaker talks to us about all things Vietnam wine.