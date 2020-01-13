In this episode we visit the United Arab Emirates, home of the Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building), the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Emirates Palace. Julia and Ben have both been to Dubai and loved it, and Ben has also visited Abu Dhabi. They wax lyrical about the desert, beaches, souks, malls and cocktails! They're joined by Suzanne Tobin of Abu Dhabi Tourism to talk about all the things to do in the capital of the UAE from drinking a 24-carat gold cappuccino to seeing nesting hawksbill turtles, visiting an ancient date farm and experiencing an expat brunch bonanza. Then Farida Ahmed of Frying Pan Adventures takes you on a tour of Emirati food and all the international cuisine you can enjoy in this cosmopolitan country. To finish, it’s cocktail hour at the Gold on 27 bar at the Burj Al Arab – called the most luxurious hotel in the world – with mixologist Mohammed Jayah.

