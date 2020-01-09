In this episode we visit South Africa, home of the Cape Town, Table Mountain and Nelson Mandela. Julia shares her very memorable trip, including a bicycle ride through the famous township of Soweto and a wildflower safari! Ben hasn’t been but is primed to go and has lots of questions. They're joined by Mosilo Sofonia of South African Tourism to talk about travelling this amazing country from the Big 5 experience to exploring the cities. Abigail Mbalo-Mokoena foodie and founder of 4Roomed eKasi Culture talks about the cultural influences on South African cuisine and what a traveller must try when there. And after all that adventure and food, it’s time to tour the Cape winelands with Chris Zeiher from Lonely Planet who shares the varieties you can enjoy and where you can find them here.

