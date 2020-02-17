In this episode we visit Jordan, home of Petra, Amman and Wadi Rum. Both Julia and Ben are keen to visit this historically rich place. To talk all about travelling through this ancient land – from archaeological sites to desert camping and star gazing – they're joined by Dana Kharoufeh of the Jordan Tourism Board who has top tips such as getting a Jordan Pass and exploring the Jordan Trail from the north hills to the Red Sea. Maria Haddad, one of three sisters who runs Beit Sitti, a cook and dine experience in the capital city of Amman where you can prepare and enjoy traditional cuisine, talks about Jordanian food, including her favourite recipes. Then Firas Haddad of Eagle Distilleries takes us through Jordanian winemaking through the millennia and how today they grow grapes in the desert!

