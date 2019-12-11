In this episode we visit India, home of the Taj Mahal, Bollywood and spicy food. Julia hasn't visited but is inspired by Ben's memories of the vibrant, chaotic and unforgettable trip he took. They're joined by celebrity chef Christine Manfield who has been to India more than 40 times and written both a cookbook and travel guide to the country. Ian Hemphill of Herbie's Spices comes on the show to talk about the flavour of India and how you can get it at home. Then ultra-marathon runner Pat Farmer recounts his 2016 Spirit of India run and the amazing experiences he had in this unique destination.