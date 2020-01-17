Merry Christmas from the Tastebud Traveller team! In this episode, Julia and Ben reminisce on their best Christmases and New Year’s at home and abroad. Maria Sykes from Visit Britain comes on to talk about how you can have a magical holiday season in the UK, from amazing bars, shopping and festive experiences. Rupert Geiger from Munich Travel comes on to talk about Julia’s favourite thing – the Christmas market! Get ready for mulled wine, lots of ornaments and memories in the making. And to round off the episode, the CEO of Collette, our wonderful sponsor, comes on to talk all things travel and Christmas.

We love to hear from you, so please drop us an email with 'Tastebud Traveller' in the subject line.

And for more travel and food inspiration, follow us on Instagram!