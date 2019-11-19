In this episode we visit China, home of The Great Wall, The Terracotta Army and Peking duck! Ben has lots to share about his experiences in this vast and amazing country and Julia has a lot to say about the food. They're joined by Stephen Scourfield, the Travel editor of The West Australian, to talk about must-see places and blogger Maggie Zhu, of The Omnivores Cookbook, to talk about Chinese cuisine. Then wine critic and author Jeremy Oliver explains what's happening in the Chinese wine industry.