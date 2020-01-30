In this episode we visit Chile, home of the Atacama Desert, the Patagonian Andes and the gateway to Easter Island! Ben has travelled through Chile and has lots to say about what he saw and ate along the way. Julia hasn't been but dreams of skiing the Andes and visiting the amazing national park Torres del Paine. They’re joined by Manuela Nielsen from Chile Travel who takes us up and down the country from the desert to ice fields, volcanoes and black sand beaches, and out to the extraordinary island that is Rapa Nui. David Stevens-Castro from Paired Media talks about the food in Chile and what to try when you’re there, plus his recipe for humitas – a savoury corn dish. Sommelier Dennis Roman from Senses At gives a rundown on Chilean wine, which is exported all over the world, and his top pick to drink which is Carmenere from a grape variety that originated in Bordeaux.

We love to hear from you, so please drop us an email with 'Tastebud Traveller' in the subject line.

And for more travel and food inspiration, follow us on Instagram!