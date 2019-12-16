In this episode we visit Brazil, home of Rio de Janeiro, the Iguazu Falls and Carnival! Julia hasn't visited but listens avidly to Ben’s stories of travel in this huge country! They're joined by Tig Martin of Eclipse Travel who spent years in South America. Ana and Jason of Brazilian Style Imports come into the studio to lift the lid on wines from Brazil and soft drinks, too! Then Andre Felicio from Braza talks about delicious Brazilian barbecue and all things food.