In this episode we visit Argentina, home of the Perito Moreno Glacier, Malbec and chimichurri! Ben has visited Argentina and takes it from the glaciers in the south to the incredible waterfalls in the north. Julia hasn't been but dreams of dancing the tango with a gaucho. Our duo are joined by three guests who each share valuable tidbits about travelling to Argentina. Tig Martin from Eclipse Travel dives into top tourist attractions, Elvis Abrahanowicz from Porteno tells us what we should eat (it’s not just Asado) and finally, David Stevens-Castro from Paired Media talks about the food and wine pairings we should try to tantalise our tastebuds.