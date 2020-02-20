Pod Inn

Each capsule interior is a clean white futuristic space with all-white bedding and customisable lighting. The interior of each pods includes reading lights, a wall mirror, USB charging ports, fan ventilation and includes access to a secure locker, modern facilities and clean towels.

Price per night starts at less than $50.00, booked through Hostelworld, and is perfect for travellers looking for a unique experience, as well as those interested in feeling like they’re on a spaceship, without leaving earth.

“The Pod Inn is SPECTACULAR! I felt like I was staying in a modern, futuristic resort! The staff go above and beyond to show you around, give you directions and information on the area and take care of your every need. The pods themselves are SO comfortable - like sleeping in your own private cloud! You can even change the lighting inside to create different moods - very Instagrammable.” Wrote one reviewer.

Looking for accommodation with a difference? We think we’ve found it.

