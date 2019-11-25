“Swathed in 2,000-year-old trees and home to real-life devils, it’s the stuff outdoor adventures are made of. After making the trek here, visitors find that most of Tassie’s attractions are surprisingly accessible. It takes just four hours to drive the length of the state. No matter where you base yourself, opportunities to become immersed in nature are never far away—nearly half the state is designated national park, after all.” Write the National geographic travel editors.
Tasmania was just one of 25 destinations named on the list, which you can view below.
- Asturias, Spain
- Guizhou Province, China
- Gobekli Tepe, Turkey
- Maya, Guatemala
- Mendoza Province, Argentina
- Abu Simbel, Egypt
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Telc, Czechia
- Fort Kochi, Kerala, India
- Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Parma, Italy
- Puebla, Mexico
- Magdalen Islands, Quebec, Canada
- Kalahari Desert, Southern Africa
- Bialowieza Forest, Belarus/Poland
- National Blue Trail, Hungary
- Canary Islands, Spain
- Maldives
- Tasmania, Australia
- Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Austria
- Wales Way, United Kingdom
- Tohoku, Japan
- Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia
- Zakouma National Park, Chad
