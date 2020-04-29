It's a cosy collection that will help transform your home into a sanctuary, with on-trend designs and quality pieces including velvet coverlets, faux-fur cushions and a minimalist-chic timber cleaning range.
Here, we've rounded up our top 10 buys.
1. Supima cotton towel range in Forest, from $6
2. Cotton velvet coverlet in Queen, $79
3. Arctic faux fur cushion, $25
4. Beachwood cleaning range
5. Assorted textured rugs, from $59
6. Storage baskets, from $15
7. Sofia ribbed ottoman, $59
8. Mila chair, $129 (not available until mid-late May)
9. Mila ottoman, $79 (not available until mid-late May)
Target’s new homewares collection is now available nationally in store and online.
