It's a cosy collection that will help transform your home into a sanctuary, with on-trend designs and quality pieces including velvet coverlets, faux-fur cushions and a minimalist-chic timber cleaning range.

Here, we've rounded up our top 10 buys.

1. Supima cotton towel range in Forest, from $6

2. Cotton velvet coverlet in Queen, $79

3. Arctic faux fur cushion, $25

4. Beachwood cleaning range

5. Assorted textured rugs, from $59

6. Storage baskets, from $15

7. Sofia ribbed ottoman, $59

8. Mila chair, $129 (not available until mid-late May)

9. Mila ottoman, $79 (not available until mid-late May)

Target’s new homewares collection is now available nationally in store and online.

You might also like:

Kmart mum's genius nappy bag hack

This designer-style hack was only $1.95 from Bunnings

5 ironing hacks