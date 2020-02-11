What are our must-buys? We're crushing hard on the Akira bench seat ($119) which features a solid Ash wood top; the Gia planter pots ($15) which showcases an on-trend curve design; and the Gigi washed linen cushions ($25 each). All pieces look far more expensive than their price tags.
Target Gigi washed linen cushions, $25
There’s plenty here to work in with your own current home furnishings. Textured rugs in neutral hues to refresh bedrooms, along with a pebble dinnerware set that's the perfect luxe accent for your dining table.
Love the look of it? Here are our other top picks from the new collection:
Rebecca Lowrey BoydRebecca Lowrey Boyd is a former magazine editor and the founder of Wee Birdy, one of The Sunday Times’ Top 50 Blogs in the World. A design nerd and bird enthusiast, she can usually be found poring over Pinterest, knee-deep in Bunnings or sticky-beaking at modernist homes in Sydney’s bushburbia.