Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to paint a bedhead

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

Add a touch of whimsy to your bedroom with fairy lights. They’re an easy and affordable way to create ambient light and you can go for coloured bulbs for even more fun!

TEAM WITH A THEME

Choose a vintage chair the same shape as the bedhead and paint it in the same colour. Festoon the back with fairy lights and use it as a bedside table. So easy!

MAKE IT MAGIC

You can suspend pots of trailing greenery, such as devil’s ivy, from wall hooks and weave battery-operated fairy lights through the plant. How enchanting

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to paint a bedhead

For more decorating projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!