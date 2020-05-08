Get the project sheet
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Add a touch of whimsy to your bedroom with fairy lights. They’re an easy and affordable way to create ambient light and you can go for coloured bulbs for even more fun!
TEAM WITH A THEME
Choose a vintage chair the same shape as the bedhead and paint it in the same colour. Festoon the back with fairy lights and use it as a bedside table. So easy!
MAKE IT MAGIC
You can suspend pots of trailing greenery, such as devil’s ivy, from wall hooks and weave battery-operated fairy lights through the plant. How enchanting
