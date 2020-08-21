Out of all the rooms in our homes, the bedroom is the one we spend the most time in, yet it tends to be the last on the priority list when it comes to decorating.

This week, Tara’s showing you that it shouldn’t be. She’s taking a bare bedroom with good bones, but nothing much else, and turning it into a sophisticated masterpiece which is the perfect space to relax and rejuvenate.

Along the way, she’ll be sharing loads of styling tips to help you turn your own bedroom into a chic and tranquil retreat.

For artwork featured in this story, head to Kylie Sams.

