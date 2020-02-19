Available in two menu variations – Korean and French – the box comes packed with all the recipes and ingredients needed to create a three-course meal for six, including Tanqueray London Dry Gin cocktails. Dishes include the likes of chocolate-walnut torte with pears, butterscotch and gold dust and roasted Sommerlad chicken with ultimate duck fat potatoes, bread sauce and butter lettuce salad.

Brussel sprout bao buns with lap cheong and fish sauce caramel

Roasted Sommerlad chicken with ultimate duck fat potatoes, bread sauce and butter lettuce salad

Chocolate-walnut torte with pears, butterscotch and gold dust

Those looking to take the experience to the next level can upgrade their box to include a bottle of Tanqueray Nº TEN, a small batch gin crafted using fresh citrus fruits.

Matt Preston said: “The Tanqueray x Marley Spoon ultimate dinner party box contains everything hosts need to take their dining occasions to the next level and add a little magic to an evening with their nearest and dearest, from recipes I’ve created exclusively for this collaboration to exciting new twists on the Tanqueray gin and tonic.

“I love entertaining guests at my home; there is something very special about taking the time and care to entertain your loved ones and It’s even better if someone else has done the shopping for you!”

Boxes start at $269 and feeds six people. The first dining box is available to pre-order now, with deliveries from 9 March to 5 April. To find out more information, head to Marley Spoon.